Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Linde by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,720,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 91.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $465.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

