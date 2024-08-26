Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 122,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 18.2% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $2.76 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $444.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.