LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

