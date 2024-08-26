Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Enpro by 10.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enpro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $160.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.