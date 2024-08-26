Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,925,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $113.69 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.