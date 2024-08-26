Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after buying an additional 1,816,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after buying an additional 687,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,829,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $14,336,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

