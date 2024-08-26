Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile



Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

