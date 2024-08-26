Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $288.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.94 and a 200 day moving average of $247.99. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

