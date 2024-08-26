Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,354,000 after acquiring an additional 103,909 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $50,986,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 73.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

WHR stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $142.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

