Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 536,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

