Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,337.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.