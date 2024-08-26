Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Stock Performance
Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,337.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.