Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

