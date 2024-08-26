Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $5,459,090.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,194,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,961,716.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $713,610.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,564.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $5,459,090.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,194,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,961,716.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,445 shares of company stock valued at $62,486,878. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $118.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

