Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 14,100 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AAON by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

