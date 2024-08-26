Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

Chart Industries Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.