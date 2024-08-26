Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masimo by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masimo by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $119.94 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

