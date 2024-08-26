Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,210,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after buying an additional 479,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,776,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 943,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,916,000 after buying an additional 374,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

