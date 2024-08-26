Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryder System by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of R stock opened at $142.27 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.