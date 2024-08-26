Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

VVV opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

