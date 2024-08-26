Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 519,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $135.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.75. The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a PE ratio of 138.24. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

