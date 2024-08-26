LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9,450.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $223.82 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

