Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $268.20 and last traded at $266.91. Approximately 492,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,074,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.35.

The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

