M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $163.57 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $173.86. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

