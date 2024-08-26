MA Financial Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:MAF)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAFGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.48, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About MA Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for MA Financial Group (ASX:MAF)

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.