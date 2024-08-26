MA Financial Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:MAF)

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.48, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About MA Financial Group

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

