MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MarineMax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

