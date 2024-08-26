MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

HZO opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.84. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

