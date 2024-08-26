Mark Woodhams Sells 1,387 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,989.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BL stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BlackLine by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

