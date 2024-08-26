Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5,584.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

