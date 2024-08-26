Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $37.32 on Monday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

