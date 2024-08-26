Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $37.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

