Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,903,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Match Group stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

