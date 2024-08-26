Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after buying an additional 845,368 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,705,000 after buying an additional 112,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after buying an additional 861,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after buying an additional 716,558 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

