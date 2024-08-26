McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $288.56 and last traded at $288.94. 577,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,544,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.21.

Specifically, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

