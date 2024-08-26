MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Head-To-Head Survey

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RTCORE and MediaAlpha.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 0 1 6 0 2.86

MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 37.28%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than RTCORE.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MediaAlpha $496.67 million 2.35 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -26.01

This table compares RTCORE and MediaAlpha's revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediaAlpha.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and MediaAlpha's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A MediaAlpha -2.69% N/A -9.11%

Volatility & Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, meaning that its stock price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

