Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Up 11.3%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 195,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 627,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$107.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

