Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 8%

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 469.20 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 470.10 ($6.11). Approximately 250,753,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,361% from the average daily volume of 7,245,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511 ($6.64).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.45) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The company has a market cap of £6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,823.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 542.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Gillian Elcock bought 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £16,670.40 ($21,661.12). In related news, insider Gillian Elcock bought 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,661.12). Also, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($64,545.22). 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

