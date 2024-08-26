Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $128.90

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $128.90, but opened at $135.84. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $135.84, with a volume of 2,624 shares trading hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $2,456,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

