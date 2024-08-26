Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Head-To-Head Review

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Methanex has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Methanex and Golden Arrow Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $3.58 billion 0.87 $174.14 million $2.36 19.51 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

This table compares Methanex and Golden Arrow Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 4.05% 5.44% 1.90% Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Methanex and Golden Arrow Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 0 2 6 0 2.75 Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Methanex presently has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Methanex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Methanex beats Golden Arrow Merger on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

