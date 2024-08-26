MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.99

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 35666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

