MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up to $31.87

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $33.30. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 2,288 shares.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
