Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s Largest Position

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.8% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $169,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $7,202,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 49.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 76.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

