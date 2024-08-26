Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 48,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,307,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $550,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.70. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

