Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,179 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $198,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 153,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.06 and a 200-day moving average of $422.70.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

