Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.09

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 15625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $497.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 126.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

