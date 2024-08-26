MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after buying an additional 581,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $117,672,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $280,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $121.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

