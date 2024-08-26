Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 22,392,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 17,128,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Up 14.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.49.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.