Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,344,778,000 after buying an additional 597,756 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

