Morgan Stanley Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $75.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ES opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

