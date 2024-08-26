Morgan Stanley Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $178.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

