Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.3 %

MS stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.